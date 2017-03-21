Handy House Improvement Tips Everyone Can Use

Making repairs or improvements to your family home can be a scary undertaking if you don't have much experience in doing it. This article will take you through some of the more important things to consider and tips to make the whole process easier. Sit back and soak in some knowledge.

One of the quickest, easiest and cheapest ways to improve your home is paint. Whether it is the outside or the inside, both areas will look new and transformed. Pick neutral shades and brighter trim colors. Plain white walls tend to make your home look like a rental and not owner occupied.

If you have high electric bills each month, consider installing solar panels on your roof. While they may be expensive and labor intensive in the short run, in the long term you'll cut down on your electric bill and contribute to helping the Earth through utilizing greener energy sources. There are also tax credits for those who install solar panels.

If you don't want to refinish your old and weathered wooden floors, you can instead, give your home a cottage style boost. Buy some oil based paint and choose some affordable stencils. Use the stencils and paint to re-design your wooden floors. Add some cute designs in varying patterns, to give a full on-cottage look to your home.

Boring, simple lampshades have no personality. A basic and available source for personalizing your shades is a combination of stencils and paint; use them in a creative way to make your own designs directly onto the shade. Not only can you match the color or theme of the room, but you can even match the design of rugs or other aspects to tie the room together.

Always check the legitimacy of any company you plan to hire for your home project. If it does all it's business by phone, it probably isn't a very reputable company. Stick to reputable companies only.

If your project utilizes brick, it is always a smart idea to buy extra materials. It is next to impossible to get a good color match if there are needed repairs or additions in the future. The styles of bricks come in and out of fashion. You'll have an easier time matching your original bricks if you buy surplus bricks to store.

If your home improvement project involves moving appliances or other furniture in your house, make sure to put something down to protect your floors. Particularly if you have hardwood flooring, taking out large items can make a big mess and scratch up your flooring. Taking a few minutes to protect your floors can save you a lot of money in the long run.

If one does not have any trees on their property they should strongly consider planting one for home improvement. Not only will it have many different uses for the house and it's members but it will also look attractive for ones landscape. A tree can grow and outlast the house making it a worthy home improvement job.

Have a large bulletin board in your kitchen or living room, where you can write reminders for yourself of things you need to do or bills you need to pay. Emergency phone numbers, contacts, brochures, postcards and notes to yourself, look better arranged on a bulletin board and won't clutter your refrigerator or other appliances.

Jimmy proof the locks on your window sashes. Most inexpensive window sash locks can be opened from outside the window by inserting a thin blade into the crack and pushing. Fix this problem by updating to newer and more secure locks. All you have to do is remove and replace a few screws!

Downward-facing outdoor lighting accents can easily make the attractive places in your walkway or lawn appear more attractive. Place these lights in a tall tree so you can reproduce natural light. This is also a way to highlight lawn furniture or garden statues.

Brighten up tired furniture with slipcovers. If your furniture is worn or stained, or you just want to change the look of your room, use slipcovers. They come in a large variety of fabrics, and are available in solid colors or patterned. A great feature of slipcovers is that they are washable, which is very handy if you have kids or pets!

Consider painting as the first step of a project. It's smarter to paint before installing anything you'd have to work around, like fixtures or a new floor. Your flooring could get paint on it, even if you have drop cloths put down.

Is your home too warm or too bright? If it is, consider tinting you home's windows. It's pretty easy - most people have the ability to do it. Also, your cooling bills will likely shrink.

With any new home improvement project you need to consider what the savings are going to be from doing the renovation. Sometimes you have to spend money to save money. The new appliances are highly energy efficient, so choose the right ones that will save you in the long run. Consider putting extra insulation in the attic to save on heating and cooling.

If you need more room due to a growing family, don't sell your home. Instead, remodel it. Add on rooms or remodel the ones that you already have to make them bigger. This has some great benefits, it will save you a significant amount of money and the hassle of having to move.

As you can see, home improvement has the potential to do a lot of good in the aesthetics of your home as well as it's market value. Making some wise investments may really pay off in the long run and make your home more energy efficient and valuable.