Pipes Tips You Must Absolutely Have A Look At

Are you doing your own plumbing for the first time? You probably don't even know where to start. It's no secret that doing your own plumbing for the first time can be a bit overwhelming. Below are some tips that can help to make maintaining your own plumbing a bit smoother.

Rigid copper is used for main water lines in many homes. You cannot bend rigid copper, so joints and tees must be soldered on. When soldering, always apply flux (also called soldering paste) to both surfaces. Flux retards oxidation when the copper is heated. Always use lead-free or nearly lead-free solder when sweating a copper joint.

Make sure you know where your home's water shutoff is located. You never know when there might be an emergency involving a broken pipe or damaged connection that requires you to turn off the water right away. In addition, knowing where the shutoff is located is vital before you start any plumbing project, in case anything goes wrong.

If you have issues with the plumbing making a hammering sound when you turn it off, check your water pressure. Any time your water pressure is above 80 PSI, you will hear extra water noise. This can be easily solved by the installation of a pressure-reducing valve, which can be done by most homeowners.

Do not put your hand in the garbage disposal to remove a clog. This can be potentially harmful. Always use tongs to get out whatever is stuck in the disposal. Using tongs is much safer, and you will make sure your hand does not get cut on the disposer's sharp blades.

Sometimes kitchen sinks can be clogged up due to a slow accumulation of solidified grease. One quick fix for this is to try pouring very hot grease down the sink, which will liquefy the grease clogging the drain and carry it down. Water won't work, because grease will not dissolve in water.

When looking for a plumber, you have quite a few options. Ask friends for recommendations of who they use. Check online for plumbers with good reviews and references. Use your yellow pages and look under "Plumbing Contractors" or "Plumbing, Drain and Sewer Cleaning". Make sure that you contact more than one plumber before making a choice.

Before the cold season hits, check out the condition of your gutters on the roof of your house. Remove all debris, leaves and branches so that you can have a smooth flow of water and easy drainage. Caretaking in advance will help to prevent serious issues with plumbing down the road.

If you want to keep your kitchen drains from clogging up, don't pour grease down them. As it cools and congeals it can trap other food or waste particles, which over time can slow the draining of water and even form a clog that will not be easy to remove.

If you have a leak and your water bill is going up, there is a method you can try before you call a professional. You can use the red-dye system to detect whether the leak is above ground, underground, or whether it has anything to do with the toilets.

A plumbing snake is an essential tool in any homeowner's tool box. Snakes can be used to unclog kitchen and bathrooms drains and toilets when clogged with hardened debris. They are useful as well for grabbing hold of items dropped down sink drains. Snakes come in a variety of sizes for home use and heavier-duty models can often be rented for bigger jobs.

Get a hot water tank that is adapted to your needs to improve your water heater efficiency. Knowing how many people and which appliances use the hot water will help you to learn what size tank is most suitable for your home.

Keep a grease vat in your kitchen to pour all used cooking grease into. Grease is a big reason that kitchen drains slow and eventually, stop up. Even the harshest drain cleaning products, tend to not be a match for a heavy grease clog. The grease you save in the vat can be formed into balls and rolled in bird seed for wonderful winter bird feeders.

Governmental regulations sometimes prevent plumbers from actively providing maintenance to copper piping. If you have a calcium buildup in your copper piping, you are going to need to take care of this yourself. You have to get rid of all the water and add vinegar which eats away the calcium buildup out of copper pipes.

To avoid water damage to walls in the kitchen, make sure all seams in your counter tops and back splash are properly sealed using a waterproof silicone. Silicone will dry out over time, crack and shrink and should be replaced once every three years. Keeping your silicone in good shape will keep kitchen spills where they belong and not running down the walls.

It should not be necessary to call out a professional for every repair job. If you take your time and apply sensible advice, such as what you read here, you can successfully repair many of the common faults that develop. It may take a longer the first few times, but after a few successes you will pick up speed.