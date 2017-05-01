Control Pests Thanks To The Best Suggestions Readily Available

Do you have a insect issue at your home that you want to get rid of and control naturally? There are many products on the market that offer the opportunity to get rid of bugs in and around your home without the use of pesticides. This article will give you a heads up on what will be best for you to use.

Read the label of any pesticide prior to using. This is especially important if you have babies or pets! Different pesticides and treatments cause different issues in human beings. There are some that are extremely harmful to pets. Know what it is you are putting in your home prior to its use.

All food should be carefully stored away in sealed containers when not in use. A lot of species of pests are drawn to the smell of food, so control food scents. Additionally, be sure to empty the trash as soon as the trashcan reaches capacity. This is another scent pests like.

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of these insects by mixing some borax and sugar. Pour this concoction on your doorstep and all around your home. If you know where the ants come from, pour a generous quantity of borax and sugar in these areas. The ants will be drawn by the sugar but the borax will kill them.

If you decide to use pesticide, keep in mind that these harmful chemicals could hurt your pets. If possible, have someone take care of your pets until you get rid of your pest problem. Make sure the food you give to your pets does not come in contact with the pesticides.

Be sure to close up any openings by which rodents could enter your home. This is especially important before winter, when rodents will be looking for a warm spot to take shelter. Look for cracks and holes of all sizes around the windows, vents and foundation of your home. Some small rodents need less than a quarter inch to squeeze into your home.

Look around to identify pools of standing water. Many pests, including mosquitoes, are attracted to stagnant water. Inspect your home and look for leaky pipes. Also, the trays holding your indoor plants might conceal standing water, as well. Most pests require standing water to survive; therefore, it is important to remove any standing water.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

When trying to avoid having pests in your house, realize that your yard is just as important to upkeep. Don't let trash sit around outside and make sure that there's no puddles or stagnant water collecting anywhere. Furthermore, keep your grass trimmed and the weeds to a minimal. You don't want your yard to be a pest playhouse.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Avoid keeping garbage in the house for long. It is common for people to want to let the trash can fill before emptying. However, when you have thrown away food and food packaging, you create an environment that draws pests. Use a lidded can and take your trash out at least once a day.

There are many do it yourself options when it comes to pest control. First, asses how serious your pest problem is and figure out what kind of products you need to buy to deal with the problem. Most pest control products can be bought at a supermarket though more heavy duty products can be bought elsewhere.

If your garden is filled with slugs, use beer as effective remedy. Take an aluminum pie pan into your garden and place it at soil level. Fill it with beer and sit back and watch your snail problems disappear. Snails are attracted to the beer, but cannot get back out of the pie pan.

Vacuum your carpet often if you are having a flea problem. Fleas will begin to live in your carpet if there is not enough room for them on your pets. To help to keep their population low you should vacuum your floors a couple times a day and dispose of the bag immediately.

Check the plumbing in your house, if you have pests. You need to double check to be positive the sinks and drains around your home are not clogged. A leak can also rot wood, which is a major attractant to some pests. Once you clear the drains, give them a monthly check.

When you want to have a pest-free lifestyle, these tips and tricks should get you on your way. It's important to use them as instructed to ensure the best results. Once you've started using your new-found knowledge, you should find the pests disappearing right before your eyes, so to speak.