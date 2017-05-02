Tips And Strategies To Rid Your House Of Frustrating Pests

Let's face it, no matter how careful or clean you are, pests can still make their way into your home. Pests can range from small things like mice and ladybugs, to bigger animals such as scorpions and mice. The following article will discuss some common methods you can use to take pest control into your own hands.

Know what pest you are dealing with. You can't combat what you don't understand. Not every pest control method works for every type of bug. You need to choose the right weapon to face your foe. So do your research. Search the internet for bugs that look like your pest, and see what types of methods work best.

Avoid using wood chips and straw around the outside of your house when doing gardening or other outdoor hobbies/activities. Pests tend to be drawn to these substances and will eat them or try to live in them. You should consider using stone or rock whenever possible to avoid having issues.

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

Make sure that there is proper ventilation in all areas of your home and also the attic. This is important as pests will feast on low quality air, which can be caused by poor ventilation. Make sure that your vents are working efficiently and get them checked frequently throughout the year.

Bugs and other types of pests love clutter. It gives them lots of shelter and places to hide. When you reduce the amount of clutter in and around your home, you are reducing the habitat for these pests. Remove old clothes, books, boxes, and other clutter from around your home to reduce your chances of an infestation.

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of these insects by mixing some borax and sugar. Pour this concoction on your doorstep and all around your home. If you know where the ants come from, pour a generous quantity of borax and sugar in these areas. The ants will be drawn by the sugar but the borax will kill them.

Checking your plumbing is one way to get a hold on the pest population in your house. Be certain your drains are clog-free, inside and outside the house. This organic buildup attracts many insects. Whenever you clean out your drains, you should make sure that you check them on a monthly basis.

If you have children, explain to them the rules around the house for eating. Make sure that you designate only one area of the home for eating to help reduce any infestations that you may have. If all members of the house are responsible for what they do, you will have less of a pest problem.

One of the ways that you can get rid of pests in a cheap and effective manner is to pour black pepper over any area that you think may have pests. This will help as this is not a pleasant scent for pests, and they will go elsewhere in places that pepper is present.

The cleaner your home is, the less likely you are to have bugs infest your home. Bugs actually feed off of the crumbs that are dropped on your floor or in your couch cushions. An unclean home is a perfect place for bugs and pests to breed and become out of control.

Washing hands frequently doesn't just prevent colds, it can keep bugs away also. Never touch cabinets, drawers or open the fridge while you are preparing food without first washing your hands. The remnants on your fingers can leave a tempting scent for lurking insects or even provide them with a good meal.

You shouldn't have to put up with creepy-crawly things in your home or see a scattering of bugs when you turn a light on after dark; take action to solve this problem now. Use the tips in this article to start evicting those awful things from your home. The longer you wait, the more they procreate!