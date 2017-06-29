Don't Take Residential Pest Control Solutions Gently

There are few things more annoying than finding that your home is infested with pests. Sometimes it can seem as if there is no way to rid your property of these unwanted guests. Fortunately, there are some easy and effective pest control tips that you can use to eliminate pests from your property.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

If you had bedbugs and think they're gone, be wary. Bedbugs can lay dormant for a year without food. You need to plug all holes in the home. The bugs won't have anywhere to hide when their sanctuary is sealed off.

Inspect any seeds or houseplants before you buy them and bring them home. You want to check for current signs of insects. You also want to look for disease issues that might attract insects. Never put something in your home that would attract bugs or pests in the wild outdoors.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

Critter proof mesh is something that you will want to install in your attic as this can prevent squirrels or mice from entering your home. This is important as these animals can carry different types of bacteria or diseases that you will want to avoid at all costs during the year.

If you have many mosquitoes in your yard, and possibly even infiltrating your home, try to eliminate any standing water. If there is a high population of mosquitoes on your property, they are breeding somewhere, and they can only breed in standing water. Dump anything that collects rainwater, dump kid pools and do whatever you can to eliminate breeding grounds.

Exterior lighting can attract a lot of flying pests. Lighting around your home's entrance should only be turned on when needed, not left on continuously. Or you can use orange or yellow lights. They don't like those as much.

Never use rat poison when pets are living inside your house. This poison can be taken in by your pet and can cause great harm. Poison and other dangerous chemicals are a problem if you have young children. They may believe the poison pellets are candy.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

Bee's stings are painful, and can even be fatal for some people. Make sure bees do not build a nest on or near your home. If you notice bees near your home, check to make sure they are not building a nest. Wasp spray can be used from a distance to kill the bees before you remove the nest.

Mosquitoes can be a real nuisance in the warm summer months, and sometimes they seem to bite even when repellent is used. One great tip is to use a popular mouthwash as a repellent spray. Spray it on your clothing and the area where you will be spending time. It is a non-chemical form of repellent that is very effective.

The cleaner your home is, the less likely you are to have bugs infest your home. Bugs actually feed off of the crumbs that are dropped on your floor or in your couch cushions. An unclean home is a perfect place for bugs and pests to breed and become out of control.

If your roses are not flourishing because of an aphid infestation, grab a banana. Simply chop up your banana peels and place around your rose bushes. The banana peels will not only keep the aphids away, but they will also added valuable potassium to your soil which will result in beautiful blooms.

If you wish to hire professional pest control, check the BBB to be sure their record is clean. Check their licenses to make sure they are approved to use pesticides. They need to have insurance and be bonded too. Be sure you see these documents prior to allowing them in your home.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

You now have information that you can use for the rest of your life. There will always be a chance of pests in your home, but now that you know how to get rid of them, things are going to be better. Write them down or print them out so you have them on hand for the next time you find a pest in your home.