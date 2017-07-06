Advice On Ways To Manage A Pipes Issue

People may need water to live, but water can just seem like a hassle if it's flooding your basement. There is not a lot besides a natural disaster that can damage a house more than a huge plumbing problem. This article will give you some great tips to help you avoid a plumbing disaster.

You always want to solder correctly, the biggest mistake most people make when soldering is failing to get the interior of the fitting and the exterior of the pipe clean and shiny. Polish these surfaces with a fine emery clot until bright. When soldering, never heat the pipe, but instead heat the fitting. Doing so allows the solder to be drawn into the fitting by capillary action.

To avoid clogs, pay attention to what you flush. Sanitary napkins, thick toilet paper and baby wipes should never be flushed. These items can expand and cause a clog, or get caught on a pipe. Instead, dispose of them in a sanitary way that does not involve flushing them down the toilet.

Use strainers in all drains to catch hair and other objects. This will prevent all the material from going down the drain and causing a clog, which can cause a bigger problem down the line. Clean out the strainers daily so that you don't start getting backup of water in your sink or tub.

If you have issues with the plumbing making a hammering sound when you turn it off, check your water pressure. Any time your water pressure is above 80 PSI, you will hear extra water noise. This can be easily solved by the installation of a pressure-reducing valve, which can be done by most homeowners.

While it may seem like a seemingly harmless thing to do, never run potato peels through your garbage disposal. The chemical make up of this seemingly harmless food allows the potato to turn into a thick, viscous substance that can wreak havoc on the disposal itself, with the potential to render it completely useless.

Got a leaky pipe? In many cases you can repair this yourself without the expense of a plumber. If a joint is leaking, tighten it with a pipe wrench. If the leak is coming from a damaged section of pipe, you can try repairing with a store-bought patching kit. One method involves applying waterproof tape to the section of pipe where there is leakage. Before applying the tape, make sure the pipe is thoroughly dry. Make sure that the tape covers two to three inches on either side of the breakage in the pipe.

Before the cold season hits, check out the condition of your gutters on the roof of your house. Remove all debris, leaves and branches so that you can have a smooth flow of water and easy drainage. Caretaking in advance will help to prevent serious issues with plumbing down the road.

Make sure that your tool box is ready for any project you are preparing to do. The last thing you want is to be knee deep in a job only to find that you are missing the one tool you need to finish. Be sure to have various sizes of pipe wrenches that can be used to complete any job.

Rarely used valves tend to fuse together. Keep them maintained and functioning properly by applying penetrating oil. It's also a good idea to occasionally turn the valves. This will prevent them from getting stuck together.

Make sure that the temperature of your home's water heater is not above 120F. On older water heaters, be sure it is not above medium settings. When temperatures get higher than 120, scalding can occur. Also, having the settings above 120F, tends to use more energy than lower temperatures do.

If you are going on vacation, look for individual valves under each of your sinks. Turn off water for each appliance. If you live in an apartment building, you will not be able to shut off your system completely but will have to turn off individual valves to prevent any leak from ruining your apartment.

One of the ways that you can improve the functionality of your shower head is to clean the mineral deposits from the surface. Unscrew your shower head and soak it in vinegar overnight. In the morning, brush off the deposits with a toothbrush to help the flow of water for your showers.

When you are working on any kind of plumbing project, you always need a backup person. This is because, when working with water, you never know when an emergency can happen and that second pair of hands can come in very useful! This can even be an unskilled person who can follow directions.

As was stated in the beginning of the article, the first reaction that people have when their plumbing is not working properly is panic. That is why this article was created -- to help those with plumbing problems become educated in the subject in order for them to relax and get the problem fixed efficiently.