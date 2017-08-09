The House Improvement Tips You Need That Work

Home remodeling projects can dramatically change, either for better or worse, the look and value of your house. This article will show you just how easy it can be to make those changes that will give you the look that you want and the value that goes along with it.

Add weather stripping to doors and windows to give your home's energy efficiency a big boost. It is a cheap fix that will seal the air leaks around the windows and doors and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home. It will also make those cold nights a whole lot less chilly indoors.

Improving the air quality inside your home can be an invaluable home improvement for both your health and the resale value of your house. The first step would be to replace any old carpets or have them professionally cleaned, as they could be hiding contaminants, allergens and unpleasant odors. Secondly, if your budget allows, install an energy efficient air conditioning system.

Cover your door knobs, hinges and other hardware with petroleum jelly before painting. It is an easy way to insure they don't get covered in paint. All you have to do when you are finished painting is use a soft cotton cloth to wipe the petroleum jelly from the surfaces of the hardware.

Once you've checked the flapper valve, if the toilet is still running, check the chain. If the length of the chain linking the arm lever to the flapper valve is too short, water will keep running from the tank, as there would be no seal. To remedy this, simply remove the old chain and attach a longer one from a hardware store.

If you just purchased your home or are renovating it, you know that wallpaper borders can be a pesky item to remove. If you have the time and don't want to invest a lot of money in removing it, you can easily remove it with the following steps: 1. Get a small spray flask and fill it with water. 2. Grab a towel for the next step. Repeatedly spray the wallpaper border until it is thoroughly wet. The water activates the glue on the back and makes it slimy, which in turn makes it easier to remove. 3. Simply rub the towel over it in a circular fashion and it will start peeling off the wallpaper.

If you are hiring a contractor to work on your home improvement project, it is important to check their license number. Do not just take what the contractor tells you at face value; you can check their credentials online to ensure that they are licensed to perform the type of work you require. Unfortunately, some people will attempt to scam you, so it is best to be certain that you know who you are hiring.

You can make simple art for your wall by purchasing some solid colored picture frames and tearing out pictures from old children's books. Illustrations from the likes of Alice in Wonderland, Wizard of Oz and so on are very popular. They make great old fashioned wall art, and add a touch of personality to your home.

If you plan on painting your inside walls, ceiling, or door a dark color, tin the white primer close to the color you plan on using. You can find tints at most hardware stores for most types of paints. Tinting the primer will save you a coat or two of painting.

If you're looking to build some recreational fun into your home, keep in mind that anything that poses as a potential hazard can raise your home insurance premiums. Adding a swimming pool or trampoline for the kids can increase your yearly premiums as much as 10 percent. Make sure to take this into consideration prior to purchasing to determine if the benefits outweigh the additional insurance costs.

Always remove any dust, dirt or oily marks from room surface that you are going to paint with a clean wet cloth. The paint will stay on better so that you will not have to put on an extra coat or do any touch-ups.

Clean kitchen counters can help to sell a house. Remove everything except your coffee pot, a nice set of knives, and perhaps a bowl of fruit. The cleaner your counter tops are, the more organized your kitchen will appear. Your kitchen will also feel larger and more user friendly.

With a firm plan in place, you can begin with confidence. You can enjoy the results doing it yourself properly. You'll be able to sit back and enjoy it in no time.